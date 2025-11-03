Early sound exposure shapes male and female brains differently, study finds

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Early auditory experiences shape male and female brains differently, with implications for behavior and sensory preferences later in life, according to the Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL). The findings could have real-world benefits for early childhood development and therapy.

Scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem discovered that male and female mice exposed as pups to either Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 or silence developed distinct sound preferences, highlighting fundamental sex-dependent differences in how the brain responds to early sound.

The study, led by Kamini Sehrawat and Prof. Israel Nelken, showed that male mice are particularly influenced by early sound exposure. Males raised in silence or with artificial noises tended to avoid music as adults, while those exposed to Beethoven showed more varied preferences, with many gravitating toward music. Female mice, by contrast, appeared less affected by early auditory conditions, displaying a broad range of preferences regardless of exposure.

The differences were also evident in neural activity. In female mice, stronger responses in the auditory cortex—a key region for processing sound—were associated with lower interest in music. In males, by contrast, neural responses were only weakly linked to behavior, suggesting that early sound shapes the sexes through different mechanisms.

“These results suggest that early sound exposure affects males and females in fundamentally different ways,” said Sehrawat, who led the experiments. “What looks like the same experience at the surface may trigger completely different neural adaptations in each sex.”

For the researchers, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony served as more than just classical music—it was a structured, multi-frequency soundscape that engaged a wide range of auditory circuits in the mice.

Nelken added, “Our findings hint at a deeper truth: the same melody can strike very different chords depending on who is listening. Understanding these differences could shed light on how early sensory experiences shape emotional and cognitive development.”

Because boys and girls may respond differently to the same sounds, teachers and therapists could tailor music- or sound-based activities to better support each child’s learning and emotional growth. Structured sound experiences might also help children with auditory processing challenges or developmental disorders, guiding their responses in ways that support long-term learning and well-being.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed Cell Reports journal.