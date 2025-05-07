Eight martyred and thirty-five injured in Indian strikes inside Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemns India’s blatant aggression: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 7, AZERTAC

Eight Pakistanis have been martyred and thirty-five injured in cowardly Indian strikes inside Pakistan. Addressing an important news conference, Director General ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said various sites have been hit by India.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said five Pakistanis including a minor girl were martyred in strike on Ahmed Pur East. DG ISPR said Indian strikes also hit mosques in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Muridke.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Indian aggression will be responded to in a befitting manner with the support of people of Pakistan. He said the media will be taken to these sites today where naked Indian aggression will be exposed before the world.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, had strongly condemned India's blatant aggression. In an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement added that India’s act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic. The statement said we strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardizing regional peace and security. India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict.

The Foreign Ministry said that the situation continues to evolve. Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law. The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression. They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan has every right to give a befitting response to India after its missile strikes on the country. In a statement, he said the enemy has carried out a cowardly attack at various locations in Pakistan and we are ready to give a befitting response to this act of war imposed on us.

President Asif Ali Zardari has denounced the targeting of civilian populations across the border by India as a blatant violation of international law. In a statement, the President vowed that Pakistan would deliver a decisive and forceful response to Indian provocation.

He reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that an act of hostility would be met with full force. President Zardari said the entire Pakistani nation stands firmly united behind its courageous armed forces.