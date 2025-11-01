Eurasia Young Business Forum kicks off in Baku

Baku, November 1, AZERTAC

The Eurasia Young Business Forum (EYBF2025) has opened in Baku, organized by “Young MUSIAD.”

The event is supported by the Investment and Finance Office under the Turkish Presidency, Türkiye’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Before the opening, participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War, followed by the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. A video presentation highlighted the activities of “Young MUSIAD.”

Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s youth policy was founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that various forums promoting innovation and entrepreneurship are held in the country: “To date, KOBIA has organized four forums for young people. Such events play an important role in promoting young entrepreneurs internationally,” the minister said.

Chairman of KOBIA’s Board Orkhan Mammadov said that Azerbaijan believes in and supports the initiative of youth: “KOBIA works with young entrepreneurs in various sectors and provides them with assistance. We believe in the power of youth to make change, because every initiative is an investment in our country’s future. The purpose of this forum is not only to build connections but to create a shared spirit and direction for the future — a path toward sustainable, fair, and creative entrepreneurship across Eurasia.”

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Türkiye Enes Eminoğlu noted that about 600 youth centers operate in Türkiye.

He added that over the past decade, Azerbaijan and Türkiye have deepened cooperation across many platforms: “The relations between our brotherly countries have reached their highest point in recent years. The strong will demonstrated by both heads of state further strengthens our joint work.”

Chairman of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli described the forum as a summit of young ideas, stressing that “the future of the Turkic world and Eurasia is in safe hands.” He added: “Although the world is changing, the essence of entrepreneurship remains the same. A young entrepreneur brings innovation and creates value. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are the two brotherly pillars of this region. Every entrepreneur today is not only a businessperson but a person of values. Together we must move from ideas to values and from values to the future.”

Chairman of “Young MUSIAD” Magsum Usta said the Eurasia Young Business Forum serves as an important platform for young investors, entrepreneurs, and the business world: “Our gathering today is not just the opening of a forum but a renewed determination to redefine the shared vision of Eurasian youth. As the global economy reshapes, we, the youth of this region, aim not to remain mere spectators but to become builders of a new era.”

He underlined that the Eurasian region is on the rise thanks to its natural wealth and, most importantly, its human resources — especially young entrepreneurs. “Every idea and partnership proposed here will leave its mark on the future of the region. Today, investment means not only money but also knowledge, technology, agility, and trust,” he said, stressing that cooperation is now a necessity rather than a choice.

He added that entrepreneurship is more than a profession — it is a form of civilization: “Production, sharing, and delivery are not only economic but also moral expressions of our culture. What truly unites us is not geography but a shared sense of faith and future — a reflection of peace, solidarity, and mutual trust.”

The forum continues with panel sessions.