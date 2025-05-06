The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Expert: Azerbaijan could become Slovakia’s second-largest gas supplier – INTERVIEW

Expert: Azerbaijan could become Slovakia’s second-largest gas supplier – INTERVIEW

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

In early March, the first meeting of the Working Group, established by the European Commission in cooperation with Slovakia to discuss the country's gas supply issues, was held in Brussels. The negotiations were attended by an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov.

During the meeting, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Vice President Elshad Nasirov also delivered a speech, providing information on Azerbaijan's gas resources and the potential for expanding exports to Europe. The discussions focused on prospects for increasing export volumes and developing the necessary infrastructure.

Currently, the possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas to Slovakia through the Southern Gas Corridor and a network of interconnectors linking the Balkan countries with Hungary and Slovakia is being considered. It is worth noting that as of December 1, the SOCAR started supplying gas to Slovakia’s largest state-owned energy operator, SPP.

Jozef Hrabina, Slovak expert and leading analyst at the Slovak Exporters Council, shared his insights on this topic with AZERTAC.

- How do you assess the current state of economic cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan? What key sectors define the interaction between the two countries?

- Slovakia's main interests in Azerbaijan are focused on the defense industry, energy sector, and digitalization. In recent years, Slovakia has increasingly viewed Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in diversifying its gas supply sources while offering advanced defense industry technologies in return. This cooperation is mutually beneficial, strengthening Slovakia's energy independence and expanding the export potential of its defense sector.

- What are the prospects for Slovakia's participation in the "Caspian – Black Sea – Europe" and "Azerbaijan – Georgia – Türkiye – Bulgaria" projects?

- The partnership agreement signed with Türkiye in 2024 reaffirms Slovakia's commitment to expanding its trade and economic ties. The country's foreign policy follows a multi-vector approach, emphasizing the diversification of trade partners. In this context, participation in infrastructure projects such as "Caspian – Black Sea – Europe" and "Azerbaijan – Georgia – Türkiye – Bulgaria" offers Slovakia strategic opportunities to enhance transport connectivity, strengthen energy security, and expand trade relations with the region. Engagement in these initiatives also helps solidify Slovakia's role as a key transit hub between Eastern and Western Europe.

- How does Slovakia view Azerbaijan as a partner in the energy sector? Is there potential for joint infrastructure projects in energy and transportation?

- Despite prioritizing the resumption of gas transit from Russia through Ukraine, Slovakia sees Azerbaijan as a key alternative supplier. With the necessary infrastructure in place, Azerbaijan could become Slovakia’s second-largest gas supplier, significantly bolstering the country’s energy diversification strategy.

Due to its position as a transit hub, Slovakia plays a crucial role in facilitating the entry of Azerbaijani gas into EU markets. Investments in joint infrastructure projects—whether gas transportation routes, energy storage facilities, or the development of transport corridors—could enhance Slovakia’s energy resilience while reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy supplier to Europe.

- What key factors contribute to the development of economic relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan?

- Several key factors drive the strengthening of economic relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan. One such factor is Slovakia's multi-vector foreign policy, which emphasizes the diversification of its trade and economic partners. Azerbaijan, with its strategic location and abundant energy resources, represents an important direction for expanding economic cooperation.

Historical and cultural ties stemming from their shared Soviet past also play a significant role in facilitating bilateral cooperation. Similar administrative and legal traditions foster mutual understanding and create a favorable environment for doing business. This contributes to the development of joint projects, simplifies investment processes, and builds trust among government and business representatives.

- How can Slovakia’s experience in technology and digitalization benefit Azerbaijan?

- One of the promising areas of cooperation is the innovation and digital sector. Slovakia has considerable expertise in technology and digitalization, which could be valuable for Azerbaijan as it transforms its economy. Developing joint initiatives in IT, automation of production processes, and cybersecurity would create new growth opportunities for bilateral partnerships.

Another crucial aspect is the complementarity of economic interests. Slovakia, aiming to strengthen its energy security, seeks to diversify its energy supply sources, while Azerbaijan is actively expanding its energy exports to European markets. This mutually beneficial partnership is also evident in the defense sector, where both sides see potential for joint projects and technology exchange. Additionally, trade relations between the two countries continue to strengthen, opening up new opportunities for cooperation across various industries.

- How can the development of innovative projects elevate the partnership between Slovakia and Azerbaijan to a new level?

- To deepen bilateral cooperation, both countries must focus on several key steps. First and foremost, high-level diplomatic exchanges need to be intensified, which would optimize investment processes and create favorable conditions for economic activity. Strengthening intergovernmental dialogue and establishing specialized working groups in key economic sectors would help enhance the effectiveness of cooperation.

Expanding bilateral trade agreements is another crucial step, as it would eliminate existing barriers and create a more business-friendly environment. The development of logistics infrastructure, standardization of regulations, and simplification of customs procedures would also be essential factors contributing to increased trade between the two nations.

Thus, strengthening economic ties between Slovakia and Azerbaijan requires a comprehensive approach that includes diplomatic, trade, and technological cooperation. Joint efforts to remove administrative barriers, expand investment cooperation, and develop innovative projects will help elevate the partnership between the two countries to a new level.

- How do Slovak companies assess the investment climate in Azerbaijan?

- For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Azerbaijan remains a relatively unexplored market. However, large Slovak companies already consider Azerbaijan a promising destination for exports and long-term business cooperation.

Given Azerbaijan’s stable economic growth and increasing attractiveness as an investment hub, more opportunities are expected to emerge for Slovak businesses. As trade relations deepen and more success stories accumulate, even Slovak SMEs are likely to recognize Azerbaijan as a viable market for investment and export.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
  • 06.05.2025 [18:21]

Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating

® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers
  • 06.05.2025 [17:29]

® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers

® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025
  • 06.05.2025 [13:21]

® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025

Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions
  • 06.05.2025 [13:18]

Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

Oil prices surge in global markets
  • 06.05.2025 [11:14]

Oil prices surge in global markets

AZPROMO: Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeds $101 million in Q1
  • 06.05.2025 [10:44]

AZPROMO: Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeds $101 million in Q1

Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum
  • 05.05.2025 [20:50]

Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent
  • 05.05.2025 [20:06]

® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent

Trendyol and PASHA Holding launch a large-scale tree planting campaign
  • 05.05.2025 [18:01]

Trendyol and PASHA Holding launch a large-scale tree planting campaign

Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU

  • [19:31]

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku

  • [19:28]

Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation

  • [19:21]

Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President

  • [19:11]

Media representatives of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan explore prospects for cooperation

  • [19:03]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop cooperation potential

  • [18:55]

President: Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects

  • [18:49]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam

  • [18:45]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency

  • [18:41]

Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating

  • [18:21]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for cooperation on interreligious dialogue

  • [18:13]

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

  • [17:55]

Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement

  • [17:40]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan’s trial: I was wounded in right knee when a shell exploded 80m away

  • [17:38]

® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers

  • [17:29]

Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village

  • [17:26]

The United Nations Security Council held closed consultations under the agenda item “The India-Pakistan Question”

  • [17:07]

Archaeologists discover hundreds of metal objects up to 3,400 years old on mysterious volcanic hilltop in Hungary

  • [16:53]

Rabat Carpet Art immersive exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [16:49]

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev welcomes children in his office on Open Doors Day at President’s Administration building

  • [16:46]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan’s trial: I was injured by Armenian armed forces remnants’ sniper fire

  • [16:27]

Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades

  • [16:10]

Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership

  • [15:45]

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win

  • [15:36]

India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities

  • [15:23]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company conducts knowledge-sharing visit to Brazil in preparation for COP30

  • [15:14]

Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament

  • [15:11]

Collection of Azerbaijan’s national attire displayed at President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington

  • [15:02]

Expert: Azerbaijan could become Slovakia’s second-largest gas supplier – INTERVIEW

  • [14:55]

Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee accepted as member of international organization

  • [14:53]

Italy hit by wave of bad weather

  • [14:12]

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan marks new phase in bilateral ties – Iranian official

  • [14:08]

FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks

  • [13:54]

Belarusian PM informed of large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Fuzuli

  • [13:45]

® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025

  • [13:21]

Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

  • [13:18]

Saeed Khatibzadeh: No countries in the region share interethnic interests as closely as Azerbaijan and Iran

  • [13:12]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus VIDEO

Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year

  • [12:56]

Baku hosts discussion on “Azerbaijan-Iran Relations in the Context of Regional Processes”

  • [12:52]

Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time

  • [12:41]

Belarusian PM visits Victory Park

  • [12:21]

Deputy FM: Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran

  • [11:54]

Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations, Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • [11:50]

Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors

  • [11:35]

Second call in a week: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister

  • [11:32]

Scientists uncover hidden quantum link in cells, opening pathways for advanced nanotechnology

  • [11:26]

Have scientists solved the mystery of gold’s origin in the universe?

  • [11:25]

Scientists develop super strong antibodies for new cancer treatment

  • [11:16]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [11:14]

Japanese retailers step up business activities in Vietnam

  • [11:13]

Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

  • [11:09]

Vietnam’s company set to purchase airport in Kazakhstan

  • [10:54]

QazaqAir airline to change its name to VietJet Kazakhstan

  • [10:48]

A comprehensive look at what happens in the brain when we're reading

  • [10:46]

AZPROMO: Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeds $101 million in Q1

  • [10:44]

Bangladesh voices concern over regional tensions, urges de-escalation

  • [10:37]

Lewandowski back to help ease tired legs for Barca in Milan

  • [10:34]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore cooperation in military education

  • 05.05.2025 [22:18]
Victim, resident of Lachin: Before the occupation, our village was regularly subjected to shelling by Armenia - TRIAL VIDEO

Victim, resident of Lachin: Before the occupation, our village was regularly subjected to shelling by Armenia - TRIAL VIDEO

Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

  • 05.05.2025 [20:50]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail development of cooperation in military education

  • 05.05.2025 [20:32]

® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent

  • 05.05.2025 [20:06]

Royal Family watch flypast from Buckingham Palace to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

  • 05.05.2025 [20:05]

® Special “Spring” offer from Azercell

  • 05.05.2025 [19:43]

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation honored with international award

  • 05.05.2025 [19:41]

Protocols related to massacre committed by Armenian armed forces in Balligaya village examined in court

  • 05.05.2025 [19:29]

Visit of Princess Lalla Hasnaa to Baku: Another step toward strengthening Morocco-Azerbaijan relations

  • 05.05.2025 [18:42]

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on official visit to UAE

  • 05.05.2025 [18:37]

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Young beekeeper” project to be implemented in Khizi District

  • 05.05.2025 [18:31]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Memorandum on sustainable and operational social security

  • 05.05.2025 [18:17]

Gloves do not replace hand hygiene – reminder from WHO

  • 05.05.2025 [18:09]

Trendyol and PASHA Holding launch a large-scale tree planting campaign

  • 05.05.2025 [18:01]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

  • 05.05.2025 [17:58]

Another team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR takes third place at TEKNOFEST

  • 05.05.2025 [17:46]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Hasnaa VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Hasnaa VIDEO

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin

  • 05.05.2025 [17:40]

Major travel disruptions on Spain’s high-speed rail after ‘coordinated’ cable theft

  • 05.05.2025 [17:38]

Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7

  • 05.05.2025 [17:24]

Kylian Mbappé brace gives Real Madrid win over Celta Vigo

  • 05.05.2025 [17:15]

Video footage on occupation of Lachin by Armenian armed forces screened in court

  • 05.05.2025 [17:14]

® Bakcell recognized “Best rebranding project” award

  • 05.05.2025 [17:12]

Azerbaijan, Belarus ink document on cooperation in veterinary medicine

  • 05.05.2025 [16:29]

Court discloses evidence of Serzh Sargsyan and Movses Hakobyan’s involvement in occupation of Azerbaijani territories

  • 05.05.2025 [16:23]

Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus ink Memorandum on development of cooperation in supply of tractor equipment

  • 05.05.2025 [16:20]

PM Alexander Turchin: Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by strategic partnership

  • 05.05.2025 [15:44]

Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan intends to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus

  • 05.05.2025 [15:40]

Marines’ live-fire tactical exercise held, says Defense Ministry

  • 05.05.2025 [15:24]

ADB support for food security to reach $40 billion by 2030

  • 05.05.2025 [14:48]

Moroccan Princess commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 05.05.2025 [14:47]

Moroccan Princess pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 05.05.2025 [14:31]

Piastri wins from Norris and Russell as McLaren seal commanding 1-2 in Miami Grand Prix

  • 05.05.2025 [14:27]

Azerbaijani wrestlers aim for 'medal rush' in international juniors tournament in Türkiye

  • 05.05.2025 [14:17]

Baku hosts first international conference on pharmaceutical industry

  • 05.05.2025 [14:08]

President Ilham Aliyev approves AZN 600,000 for Imam Mosque restoration in Amirjan settlement - ORDER

  • 05.05.2025 [13:46]

Lukashenko presents awards to mark 80th anniversary of Great Victory

  • 05.05.2025 [12:49]

Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 05.05.2025 [12:40]

Memorial plaque to Azerbaijani prisoners unveiled in Germany

  • 05.05.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan announces commentators for Eurovision 2025

  • 05.05.2025 [12:31]

Hundred of tourists evacuated amid flash floods in Jordan's Petra

  • 05.05.2025 [12:29]