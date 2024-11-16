Fatih Terim praises Baku`s hosting of major global event

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

"I am very pleased to be here in Baku. The city’s hosting of such a major global event is truly commendable," said Fatih Terim, the renowned Turkish football manager, who is visiting Azerbaijan to support the launch of the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate Initiative, initiated by Qarabağ FK, as part of COP29 in Baku.

Lauding the organization of COP29, Fatih Terim, a former manager of Milan and Fiorentina, and the coach behind Galatasaray’s greatest successes and the Turkish national team’s achievements, commented: “A wonderful atmosphere has been created throughout the city. The event is exceptionally well-organized, and I congratulate everyone involved in this success.”

Expressing his gratitude to Qarabağ FK for their warm hospitality and special invitation, Fatih Terim recalled a meaningful meeting with his colleague Gurban Gurbanov and a heartfelt conversation with him.

“I am confident that the alliance, supported by the COP29 Presidency and co-organized by Qarabağ FK and the European Club Association (ECA), will grow stronger in the coming years, with many more teams joining in,” Terim emphasized.