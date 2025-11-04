The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney dies aged 84

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney dies aged 84

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney, a key architect of George W Bush's "war on terror" and an early advocate of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at the age of 84, BBC reported.

He died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease on Monday night, his family said.

Cheney served as Gerald Ford's White House chief of staff in the 1970s, before later becoming one of the most powerful US vice presidents in history under Bush.

In his later years, he became a bitter critic of the Republican party under the leadership of Donald Trump.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honour, love, kindness, and fly fishing," his family said in a statement.

Cheney was born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1941 and later attended the prestigious Yale University on a scholarship but failed to graduate.

He went on to gain a Master's degree in political science from the University of Wyoming.

His first taste of Washington came in 1968, when he worked for William Steiger, a young Republican representative from Wisconsin.

Cheney became chief of staff under Ford when he was just 34, before spending a decade in the House of Representatives.

As secretary of defence under George Bush Snr, he presided over the Pentagon during the 1990-91 Gulf War, in which a US-led coalition evicted Iraqi troops from Kuwait.

He then became VP to George W Bush in 2001 and played a greater role in making major policy decisions than most of his predecessors.

It is for this role that he will be remembered best and most controversially.

During the younger Bush's administration, he singlehandedly turned his role as vice-president from what was traditionally an empty role, with little formal power, into a de-facto deputy presidency, overseeing American foreign policy and national security in the wake of the 11 September attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon in 2001.

He was a leading advocate of US military action in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

In the lead-up to the invasion of Iraq, Cheney said that Saddam Hussein's regime possessed so-called weapons of mass destruction. Such weapons were never found during the military campaign.

He also repeatedly claimed there were links between Iraq and al-Qaeda, the terror group led by Osama bin Laden that claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attacks. He said the attackers would incur the "full wrath" of American military might.

"The fact is we know that Saddam Hussein and Iraq were heavily involved with terror," Cheney said in 2006.

In 2005, Cheney warned of "decades of patient effort" in the war on terror, warning "it will be resisted by those whose only hope for power is through the spread of violence".

His key role in the campaign heavily affected his political legacy, after the US took years to extricate itself from its costly war in Iraq, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

Despite decades working for Republican presidents, he later became a bitter opponent of President Donald Trump.

Having initially endorsed him in 2016, Cheney was appalled by allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election and Trump's seemingly casual attitude towards NATO.

He supported his older daughter, Liz, as she became a leading Republican "never Trump" in the House of Representatives - and condemned the refusal to accept the result of the 2020 election.

Two months before last year's US presidential election, Cheney staged a major intervention: announcing that he would vote for the Democrats' Kamala Harris.

He said there had "never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump".

In return, Trump called Cheney "irrelevant RINO" - an acronym which stands for "Republican in name only".

In his final years, Cheney would become a persona non grata in his own party, which had been reshaped in Trump's image.

His daughter, who had followed him into Congress, was ousted from office for her criticism of Trump.

In an odd final twist, his own Trump criticism - and endorsement of Harris - would win him praise from some on the left who had once denounced him decades earlier.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Using newly introduced oven, taikonauts enjoy BBQ in orbit; significant improvement of work and life quality for long-haul space trips, experts say
  • 04.11.2025 [20:58]

Using newly introduced oven, taikonauts enjoy BBQ in orbit; significant improvement of work and life quality for long-haul space trips, experts say

Air pollution in Amazon rainforest worse than big cities like London and Beijing, new data shows
  • 04.11.2025 [19:03]

Air pollution in Amazon rainforest worse than big cities like London and Beijing, new data shows

Scientists detect biggest black hole flare ever seen — with the power of 10 trillion suns
  • 04.11.2025 [17:57]

Scientists detect biggest black hole flare ever seen — with the power of 10 trillion suns

Five Italians among nine killed in extreme weather in Nepal
  • 04.11.2025 [16:34]

Five Italians among nine killed in extreme weather in Nepal

EU Council approves firth payment of over €1.8 billion to Ukraine
  • 04.11.2025 [16:15]

EU Council approves firth payment of over €1.8 billion to Ukraine

Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies
  • 04.11.2025 [15:55]

Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies

Chisinau International Airport enhances safety level with acquisition of unique intervention vehicle
  • 04.11.2025 [15:50]

Chisinau International Airport enhances safety level with acquisition of unique intervention vehicle

Starbucks to sell majority stake in China business
  • 04.11.2025 [15:38]

Starbucks to sell majority stake in China business

South Korea could launch homegrown nuclear-powered submarine in mid-to-late 2030s
  • 04.11.2025 [15:20]

South Korea could launch homegrown nuclear-powered submarine in mid-to-late 2030s

Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial

  • 04.11.2025 [21:51]

Baku State University, Indonesia’s Bina Nusantra University sign MoU on cooperation

  • 04.11.2025 [21:00]

Using newly introduced oven, taikonauts enjoy BBQ in orbit; significant improvement of work and life quality for long-haul space trips, experts say

  • 04.11.2025 [20:58]

Expert: Azerbaijan is one of the most promising investment destinations in the South Caucasus – INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [20:57]

Mustafa Kopuk: Azerbaijan has the potential to become a new hub for venture capital investments in the region - INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [20:51]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in turbine equipment production

  • 04.11.2025 [19:57]

President Ilham Aliyev orders approval of agreement on cooperation in implementation of "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [19:47]

Air pollution in Amazon rainforest worse than big cities like London and Beijing, new data shows

  • 04.11.2025 [19:03]

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney dies aged 84

  • 04.11.2025 [19:01]

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expanding ties in cultural, humanitarian and media sectors

  • 04.11.2025 [19:00]

Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 04.11.2025 [18:20]

Iranian Ambassador: Azerbaijan's victory and liberation of occupied territories create new opportunities

  • 04.11.2025 [18:04]

Scientists detect biggest black hole flare ever seen — with the power of 10 trillion suns

  • 04.11.2025 [17:57]

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan Trade Unions studying Azerbaijan’s experience at AHIK

  • 04.11.2025 [17:55]

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister attends ADIPEC 2025 Conference in UAE

  • 04.11.2025 [17:47]

® Another step by the Bir Ecosystem in developing the trade industry

  • 04.11.2025 [17:42]

Azerbaijan's green development highlighted at international symposium in China

  • 04.11.2025 [17:24]

Governor of Central Bank: Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly

  • 04.11.2025 [17:20]

From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  • 04.11.2025 [17:12]

From Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

  • 04.11.2025 [17:10]

Antalya-hosted forum highlights diaspora’s role in promoting Azerbaijan abroad

  • 04.11.2025 [17:06]

Report meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers gets underway in Antalya

  • 04.11.2025 [17:03]

From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:54]

Young Global Leader: Great potential exists for the formation of "green buildings" in Azerbaijan –  INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [16:54]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:43]

Five Italians among nine killed in extreme weather in Nepal

  • 04.11.2025 [16:34]

Azerbaijani delegation visits under-construction ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:19]

President of Turks Abroad and Related Communities thanks Azerbaijani diaspora in Stockholm

  • 04.11.2025 [16:17]

EU Council approves firth payment of over €1.8 billion to Ukraine

  • 04.11.2025 [16:15]

Fiorentina sack Pioli, hire interim coach

  • 04.11.2025 [16:14]

Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceed $11.3 billion

  • 04.11.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Turkish journalists

  • 04.11.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijan to host European Karate Championships 2026

  • 04.11.2025 [16:03]

Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies

  • 04.11.2025 [15:55]

Chisinau International Airport enhances safety level with acquisition of unique intervention vehicle

  • 04.11.2025 [15:50]

Starbucks to sell majority stake in China business

  • 04.11.2025 [15:38]

Champions League table shows rich elite on top ahead of PSG-Bayern and Liverpool-Real Madrid clashes

  • 04.11.2025 [15:31]

Azerbaijani delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Bucharest

  • 04.11.2025 [15:20]

South Korea could launch homegrown nuclear-powered submarine in mid-to-late 2030s

  • 04.11.2025 [15:20]

Azerbaijan, Ookla company discuss cooperation in ICT sector

  • 04.11.2025 [15:09]

Tel Aviv to get first chief Rabbi in eight years

  • 04.11.2025 [14:56]

Bulgaria to take over Presidency of EU Strategy for Danube Region

  • 04.11.2025 [14:38]

Construction begins on UAE’s first Commercial Sustainable Aviation Fuel plant in Fujairah

  • 04.11.2025 [14:03]

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

  • 04.11.2025 [13:55]

Philippine military helicopter crashes in southern Philippines

  • 04.11.2025 [13:55]

OTS: UNESCO’ historic decision testifies to the growing recognition of Turkic World’s rising role in today’s global landscape

  • 04.11.2025 [13:46]

WHO issues guidance to address drastic global health financing cuts

  • 04.11.2025 [13:38]

Sabah newspaper: Cemetery of Khojaly victims destroyed by Armenians restored by Azerbaijan

  • 04.11.2025 [13:34]

Economy Minister: Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has increased

  • 04.11.2025 [13:24]

Worker dies after being trapped under Rome tower rubble

  • 04.11.2025 [13:20]

Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan is currently continuing its efforts aimed at diversifying the national economy

  • 04.11.2025 [12:45]

Azerbaijan to host European Deaf Sport Organization (EDSO) General Assembly

  • 04.11.2025 [12:36]

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves stood at $81.5 billion as of October 1, 2025, finance minister says

  • 04.11.2025 [12:26]

Two dead as Typhoon Kalmaegi slams into Philippines with winds up to 200kmph

  • 04.11.2025 [12:22]

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy attends 41st COMCEC session in Istanbul

  • 04.11.2025 [12:19]

UNESCO designates Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

  • 04.11.2025 [12:09]

Baku hosts meeting of OTS Council of Elders

  • 04.11.2025 [12:06]

Azerbaijan sends 20 athletes to Tokyo Summer Deaflympics

  • 04.11.2025 [12:02]

Mussels reveal growing microplastic pollution in Greece's prized seas

  • 04.11.2025 [11:51]

Turkish MFA: We extend our congratulations on the occasion of the World Turkic Language Family Day to the Turkic world

  • 04.11.2025 [11:33]

Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Paris World Championships Veterans 2025

  • 04.11.2025 [11:13]

FAO report: 1.7 billion people experience lower crop yields due to land degradation

  • 04.11.2025 [11:10]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • 04.11.2025 [11:02]

China extends visa-free scheme for Japan visitors until late 2026

  • 04.11.2025 [10:58]

Scientists discover new way to block “root cause” of diabetic complications

  • 04.11.2025 [10:43]

Japan confirms season's 3rd bird flu outbreak

  • 04.11.2025 [10:40]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66

  • 04.11.2025 [10:36]

Scientists develop floating device that harvests energy from raindrops

  • 04.11.2025 [10:34]
They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world

  • 03.11.2025 [20:37]

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

  • 03.11.2025 [20:23]

French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche

  • 03.11.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi

  • 03.11.2025 [20:04]

® Nar is set to announce its next car winner — Get ready for an exciting evening!

  • 03.11.2025 [19:34]

Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan

  • 03.11.2025 [19:30]

Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye

  • 03.11.2025 [19:08]

Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo

  • 03.11.2025 [18:34]

“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration

  • 03.11.2025 [18:25]

Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

  • 03.11.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit

  • 03.11.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:58]

1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors continue with panel discussions

  • 03.11.2025 [17:48]

Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist

  • 03.11.2025 [17:21]

When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues

  • 03.11.2025 [17:18]

UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor

  • 03.11.2025 [17:10]

10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:00]

ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts

  • 03.11.2025 [16:45]

® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids

  • 03.11.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

Gulnura Toralieva elected co-chair of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council

  • 03.11.2025 [16:28]

Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi

  • 03.11.2025 [16:27]
Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:21]

Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building

  • 03.11.2025 [16:13]

Azerbaijani delegation joins 6th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice in Madrid

  • 03.11.2025 [15:54]