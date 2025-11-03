Germany`s Cologne hosts Second Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe

Berlin, November 3, AZERTAC

The Second Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe was held in Cologne, Germany.

The forum on the theme “Prospects of Artificial Intelligence and Energy Exchange between Azerbaijan and Europe” was organized by the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, operating under the State Committee.

The event began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

In his opening remarks, Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the First Forum and Head of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, emphasized the importance of the event in terms of consolidating the activities of engineers.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, noted that the forum serves as a key venue for knowledge exchange, experience sharing, and interaction. He underscored that the European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers creates conditions for the effective use of their intellectual potential, generation of new ideas, and joint initiatives.

Samir Rzayev, Advisor at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany; Sanan Tapdigov, Board Member of the Intellectual Property Agency; Tahir Khalilov, Acting Chairman of the United Water Supply Service of Major Cities; and Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, addressed the forum and highly praised the work of the forum.

Participants were presented with extensive video materials reflecting the committee's projects, including the goals and significance of specialized forms.

The forum also featured presentations on various applications of AI, emotion recognition through AI, ethical innovations in humanoid robotics, a view of Europe from Azerbaijan, and several other areas.

Elkhan Richard Sadik-Zada, specially appointed professor at Korea University and Chair of the Organizing Committee of the 2nd European Forum; Sonabayim Huseynzade, Chair of Women in Engineering; Rauf Abdullayev, engineer at the Berlin School of Medicine and Berlin Business School; and several prominent Azerbaijani engineers, scientists, and specialists from Europe highlighted the importance of international collaboration, innovative initiatives, and scientific-technological exchange in engineering.

Participants also shared personal experiences, noting that the forum will make a significant contribution to the development of the scientific and intellectual potential of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Azerbaijani compatriots also expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the support provided.

In her remarks, Professor Constanze Tschoepe of the German Institute of Ceramic Technologies and Systems expressed her hope that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany would be further strengthened thanks to such measures.

The forum, which was attended by a total of about 200 Azerbaijanis and foreign guests from 16 European countries and 45 cities in Germany, was moderated by Sabina Mammadova, Chair of the German-Azerbaijani Music Society “Mugham”.

Elvin Movsum

Special Correspondent