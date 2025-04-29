Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell accepts an 18-month doping ban
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has accepted an 18-month ban after breaching anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Tuesday.
The Australian player admitted to a breach of rules relating to the use of a “prohibited method” after unknowingly receiving an intravenous infusion of vitamins above the allowed limit of 100 milliliters in a 12-hour span and entered into a provisional suspension in mid-December.
Purcell said he'd informed the clinic he was a professional athlete and that the infusion had to be less than 100 milliliters.
