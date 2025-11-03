Gulnura Toralieva elected co-chair of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Gulnura Toralieva has been elected co-chair of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council to promote business initiatives, strengthen business ties, and develop cooperation between the two countries.

She served as an advisor to the Kyrgyz government from 2017 to 2018, headed the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, led the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, and managed regional operations of the World Foundation BBC Media Action in Central Asia.

Gulnura Toralieva is a professor at Central Asian University, the author of educational programs for entrepreneurs, the founder and CEO of DataLab Consulting, and an international advisor specializing in business development, marketing, and sales.

Additionally, the newly elected co-chair Toralieva holds a PhD in Philology, an MBA in Management from IE Business School (Spain), and a Master’s degree in Science Journalism from City, University of London (UK).