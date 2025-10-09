Historical Chokek Bath in Ganja VIDEO

Ganja, October 9, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights Ganja’s historical Chokek Bath.

The Chokek Bath in Ganja city, one of the historic cultural hubs of Azerbaijan, is a unique architectural landmark that preserves the city's historical spirit. Reflecting the intricacies of traditional Eastern architecture, this structure is notable both for its architectural style and for successful preservation of historical bathhouse culture.

Currently operating as a museum, the Chokek Bath serves as a popular tourist destination in Ganja. The preserved original interior features and recent modernization efforts enhance the building's allure.

Located in the center of Ganja, the Chokek Bath was built in 1606 by the architect Sheikh Bahaddin, by order of the Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I. It is also known as “Shah Abbas Hamam.”

The site is called "Chokek" because of its structure, which means “shallow”; to ensure high enough water pressure, the bath was built in a relatively shallow depression.

In 2001, the “Chokek Bath” designated as a cultural monument of local importance. This architectural landmark was renovated in 2013.

The Chokek Bath is located on Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Ganja, in the downtown, near the pedestrian zone, which makes it easily accessible, offering an ideal spot for photography and culture enthusiasts.