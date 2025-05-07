Iraqi President briefed on reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

President of Iraq Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov as part of the latter’s official visit to Baghdad.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong and cooperative relationship between Azerbaijan and Iraq. They discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that high-level visits and active political dialogue would further enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including politics, economy, trade, energy, investment, transport, education, culture, and tourism.

The talks also focused on increasing trade volume, promoting mutual investment, strengthening business-to-business ties, and boosting tourism—areas both parties highlighted as critical to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The officials noted their effective collaboration within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued mutual support in these organizations.

Minister Bayramov also provided an overview of post-conflict developments in the region, detailing reconstruction efforts, demining activities, and Azerbaijan’s broader peace agenda for the region.

President Rashid fondly recalled his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku and at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He underlined the importance of such high-level contacts and conveyed his greetings to President Aliyev.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Iraq, grounded in mutual respect and common values. The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional matters of shared interest.