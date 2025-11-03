Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025
Baku, November 3, AZERTAC
Between September and October 2025, Kazakhstan exported two million tons of newly harvested grain, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Compared with 1.8 million tons exported during the same period last year, the latest figures highlight consistent growth in grain exports.
Exports to Uzbekistan increased by 42%, from 738,000 to 1,049,000 tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan rose 2.6 times, from 24,000 to 64,000 tons; to Azerbaijan, 3.1 times, from 18,000 to 56,000 tons; to Afghanistan, by 42.5 %, from 73,000 to 104,000 tons; and to Turkmenistan, 2.3 times, from 3,000 to 7,000 tons.
The increase in grain exports underscores Kazakhstan’s strengthening position in international markets and the growing competitiveness of its agricultural products.
As reported earlier, during the first nine months of 2025, Kazakhstan shipped 9.6 million tons of grain — a 40% increase from the same period last year.
