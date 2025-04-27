Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after 5-1 win over Tottenham

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Liverpool secured the English Premier League title with four matches to spare after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield in Week 34, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tottenham opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Dominic Solanke, but Liverpool quickly responded as Luis Diaz equalized just four minutes later.

The Reds then surged ahead when Alexis Mac Allister fired home from distance in the 24th minute, and Dutch striker Cody Gakpo extended the lead to 3-1 in the 34th minute, giving Liverpool a comfortable advantage at halftime.

In the 63rd minute, Mohamed Salah added a fourth with a well-placed shot inside the penalty area. Six minutes later, Tottenham's Destiny Udogie inadvertently turned the ball into his own net to complete the scoring at 5-1.

With the victory, Liverpool climbed to 82 points, clinching the season title. Meanwhile, Tottenham sit in 16th place with 37 points, facing a tense battle to avoid relegation.