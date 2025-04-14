Liverpool edges closer to Premier League title, Newcastle thrashes Man Utd

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Liverpool moved closer to the Premier League title on Sunday with a 2-1 victory at home against a resilient West Ham United, Xinhua reported.

Liverpool entered the game knowing Arsenal had dropped two points at home to Brentford on Saturday and quickly took the lead through Luis Diaz after a pass from Mohamed Salah.

West Ham pressed hard in the second half, seeking an equalizer. Although there was an element of luck when Virgil van Dijk's clearance rebounded into the net off Andy Robertson, the goal was well deserved.

However, Liverpool secured all three points when Van Dijk headed home a goal in the 89th minute.

With six games remaining, Liverpool leads the table by 13 points.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United returned to fourth place in the table after a 4-1 win at home against Manchester United.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe was taken to the hospital on Friday, and his assistants took charge for the game. The home side secured victory with an impressive second-half performance.

Sandro Tonali and Alejandro Garnacho left the score tied at 1-1 at halftime, but Newcastle dominated the second half. Harvey Barnes scored twice before Bruno Guimaraes added the fourth goal with 13 minutes left to play.

In another match, Chelsea dropped two vital points in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League after a 2-2 draw at home against struggling Ipswich.

Although Ipswich is almost certain to be relegated, Julio Enciso and Ben Johnson put the away side 2-0 up before Axel Tuanzebe's own goal got Chelsea back into the match. Jadon Sancho's excellent finish then secured a point for the home side.

Lastly, Wolverhampton Wanderers took advantage of some tired Tottenham legs and poor defending to win 4-2 and virtually assure its place in the top-flight next season.

Rayan Ait-Nouri opened the scoring after just two minutes before Djed Spence's own goal. Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha also scored for Wolves, while Mathys Tel and Richarlison scored for the visitors.