Mikayil Jabbarov meets with delegation of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry

Baku, November 1, AZERTAC

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation led by Erdal Bahçıvan, Chairman of the Board of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO).

The Minister of Economy emphasized the importance of the political will of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the implementation of their directives, in strengthening bilateral relations. It was noted that Türkiye is one of Azerbaijan’s key trading partners, and the Preferential Trade Agreement signed between the two countries opens additional opportunities for enhancing trade and economic cooperation. Successful investment partnerships are being implemented between the fraternal nations. Large-scale projects involving both countries not only deepen regional cooperation but also transform the region’s landscape.

During the discussions at the meeting, the importance of actively promoting interaction between İSO member companies and local business entities, attracting investments, implementing potential projects, and diversifying cooperation in energy, trade, industry, digital technologies, infrastructure, and other sectors was highlighted.

Approximately 100 businesspeople who visited Azerbaijan with the support of the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in Türkiye and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry were briefed on the country’s economic potential, favorable business environment, incentives provided to entrepreneurs, and opportunities created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone. They also familiarized themselves with the operations of enterprises in the Sumgait Industrial Park and cooperation opportunities in industrial zones.