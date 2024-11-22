Milli Majlis responds to Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies' resolution

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan has strongly criticized the resolution adopted by the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies on November 20, describing it as biased, unjust, and lacking objectivity. The parliament firmly rejects the baseless claims and accusations aimed at Azerbaijan, asserting that this political act highlights how Luxembourg's parliament has become a stage for political adventurism.

The Milli Majlis's response to the resolution underscored concerns over open disrespect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and indifference to measures taken to ensure its national security, public stability, and territorial integrity. The issues raised in the resolution were deemed a blatant interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

Claims regarding the snap presidential election held on February 7, 2024, were labeled entirely baseless. The Milli Majlis emphasized that Azerbaijan's significant progress in enhancing electoral practices has been recognized internationally, with the elections conducted in full compliance with national legislation and international commitments.

Allegations in the resolution about arbitrary arrests and restrictions on freedoms of expression and assembly were dismissed as gross distortions. The Milli Majlis clarified that the arrests cited in various reports were based on solid evidence of legal violations, carried out in accordance with national laws and proper legal procedures.

Assertions about political prisoners were also rejected as unfounded, described as part of a broader campaign to tarnish Azerbaijan’s reputation. Efforts to undermine Azerbaijan’s initiatives in strengthening civil society and democratic processes were deemed regrettable.

The statement also addressed the declaration of 76 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, including members of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies, as "persona non grata." This measure, the Milli Majlis explained, was in response to their active support for actions that contravened Azerbaijan’s peace and stability efforts and openly disrespected its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Calls for reversing these measures, it added, reflect a failure to grasp the serious consequences such actions have on bilateral and multilateral relations.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue with all international partners, including Luxembourg. However, it emphasized that such dialogue must be based on mutual respect and adherence to international law. In this context, the Milli Majlis urged the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to abandon aggressive rhetoric and to refrain from adopting resolutions that undermine trust, cooperation, and the principles of parliamentary dialogue and diplomacy.