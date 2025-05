Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on Monday.

The Princess paid tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

She then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and was briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the city's redevelopment.