National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin

Berlin, May 8, AZERTAC

An event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany.

Titled "The Founder of the Modern Republic of Azerbaijan and National Leader of the Azerbaijani People," the event brought together high-ranking officials from the German Foreign Ministry and other government agencies, ambassadors, media representatives, scholars, cultural figures, and members of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and other communities living in Germany.

In his address, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev highlighted the unparalleled contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people and state. He noted that as the architect of modern independent Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev demonstrated extraordinary dedication in safeguarding the country’s independence and guiding it toward stability, prosperity, and development.

Ambassador Aghayev emphasized that ensuring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was a cornerstone of Heydar Aliyev’s state-building strategy. He added that this vision, which formed the core of the National Leader’s political legacy, was realized under the determined leadership of his worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev.

The ambassador also underscored the enduring relevance of Heydar Aliyev’s ideas, which continue to serve as a unifying spiritual value for the Azerbaijani people and a driving force behind the country’s comprehensive development.

Touching upon Heydar Aliyev’s role in fostering Azerbaijani-German relations, Aghayev noted that the National Leader attached great importance to these ties, laying the foundation for the strong and steadily advancing partnership seen today.

The event continued with a cultural program featuring performances by Marziya Huseynova, soloist of the Deutsche Oper am Rhein; pianist Narmin Najafli; and German musicians. The concert included works by prominent Azerbaijani and European composers.

Participants also viewed publications on National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan. The evening concluded with a tasting of Azerbaijani national cuisine.

Elvin Movsum

Special correspondent