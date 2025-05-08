National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

An event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was arranged at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

The event, titled "Heydar Aliyev - Author of the Constitution of Independent Azerbaijan", brought together representatives of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the public and media representatives, ambassadors and diplomats of numerous foreign countries in Iran, and Azerbaijani citizens living in Tehran.

The notable speakers shared insights into the unparalleled activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The event then featured the screening of a short video film highlighting the life and activity of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade stated that the National Leader was a powerful personality who successfully took his people out of the complex historical and political trials of the time and led them to independence through consistent struggle. Heydar Aliyev's contributions have laid the foundation of a prosperous, modern, and sovereign Azerbaijan.

The ambassador mentioned that Azerbaijan officially declared 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty by the Order of the President of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat also noted that following Heydar Aliyev's return to power in 1993, Azerbaijan's relations with Iran marked a significant milestone, driving it to develop successfully.

Ambassador Alizade emphasized that the liberation of former occupied territories of Azerbaijan was the result of President Ilham Aliyev’s successful continuation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s strategic vision and wise policy.