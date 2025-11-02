No need for urgent Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin

Baku, November 2, AZERTAC

An urgent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is possible, but there is no need for it at this time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Hypothetically speaking, it is possible, but at the moment there is no need for it," he pointed out.

Peskov emphasized that painstaking work on the Ukrainian settlement is needed now.