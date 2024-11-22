Norwegian delegate: It is an exciting experience to join COP29 discussions

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“It is an exciting experience to be here in Baku and have a chance to join the discussions held as part of COP29,” Hege Karsti Ragnhildstveit, Policy Director of Norway's International Climate and Forest Initiative (NICFI) at the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, told AZERTAC.

Expressing her gratitude to the organizers for the invitation to attend the conference, the Norwegian delegate commended the excellent organization of COP29.