OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026
Baku, October 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with William Thompson, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretariat of International Relations.
The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with the Organization within the framework of the Eastern Europe and South Caucasus Initiative, which is part of the OECD’s Eurasia Competitiveness Program.
It was noted that effective partnership is being implemented in areas such as economic diversification, enhancing competitiveness, digitalization, improving the investment climate, and the development of small and medium-sized entrepreneurship.
The meeting underlined that strengthening relations between Eurasian countries and the OECD is crucial for the region’s economic and social development.
The sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in investment, finance, trade, entrepreneurship, transport, and other domains.
Discussions also focused on the potential for comprehensive cooperation and the OECD Eurasia Week, which will be held in 2026.
