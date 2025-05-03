Oil prices drop in global markets
Baku, May 3, AZERTAC
Oil prices declined in global markets.
On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), Brent crude dropped by $0.84, settling at $61.29 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.95, trading at $58.29 per barrel.
