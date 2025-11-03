Oil prices rise in global markets
Baku, November 3, AZERTAC
Oil prices increased in global trading on Monday.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude rose by $0.46 to settle at $65.24 per barrel, while on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude gained $0.43 to reach $61.41 per barrel.
