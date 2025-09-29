OTS’s regional role and global contributions discussed in Baku

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

On September 29, a panel discussion on the contributions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to global peace and stability in a time of political uncertainty was held in Baku as part of the conference titled “Organization of Turkic States: As a Regional Actor During Global Uncertainty.” The event brought together representatives of think tanks from member states.

Addressing the panel, Zhandos Shaimardanov, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that the development of the OTS has demonstrated that member countries have established a shared vision not only in terms of cultural and intercivilizational cooperation but also regarding the Turkic world’s role on the international stage.

Highlighting the signing of the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the United States, Shaimardanov described it as a historic event, adding: “This achievement should be valued as a collective victory for the Turkic world.”

Other speakers at the panel included Turhan Dilmaç, Head of Department at the Strategic Research Center of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Vusala Jafarova, Head of the Turkic World Research Center under Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC); and Shumkarbek Adilbek Uulu, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.