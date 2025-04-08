Participants of 7th ADA University Policy Forum arrive in Khankendi VIDEO

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

The 7th ADA University Policy Forum, themed “Facing the New World Order,” will be held on April 8 at Garabagh University in Khankendi. The event is co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

As part of their visit to Karabakh, participants of the forum arrived at Fuzuli International Airport ahead of the event.

The guests then toured Garabagh University.

The forum brings together more than 80 international experts and representatives from think tanks across 44 countries.

The forum will feature two panel sessions. The first panel will explore geopolitical changes and their impact on regional sovereignty, while the second panel will focus on the new world order, expectations from economic transformation, and the digital revolution.