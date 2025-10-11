Participants of "Unity-2025" exercise leave for Uzbekistan, Defense Ministry

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army has left for Uzbekistan to participate in "Unity - 2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise to be held in the Samarkand region, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The joint regional exercise involving commando and UAV personnel from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan focuses on enhancement of the professionalism of the military personnel of the participating countries in anti-terror operations, maintaining sustainable peace in the region and exchange of mutual experience.

The joint regional exercise "Unity-2025" will continue until October 21.