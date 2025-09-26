Participants of international conference on decolonization issue joint statement

New York, September 26, AZERTAC

The participants of the international conference entitled "Overseas Territories after the Bougival Accord: Recolonization or Decolonization?" held at the organization's headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, have issued a joint statement.

The statement emphasized that the Declaration of the United Nations and General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) of December 14, 1960 "On the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples" establishes the right of all peoples to self-determination and the importance of bringing to a speedy and unconditional end colonialism in all its forms and manifestations.

It also recalled resolution 1541 (XV), which sets out the principles for determining whether a territory has attained full self-government, and resolution 2625 (XXV), which establishes the principles of international law concerning friendly relations and cooperation among States.

“Kanaky (New Caledonia) has been recognized by the UN as a non-self-governing territory since 1986, and thus, France has assumed an international commitment to complete the decolonization process. We commemorate the victims of the struggle of the Kanak people, who have continuously resisted foreign occupation since 1853, were deprived of their lands and were subjected to cruel repression during the French colonial period.

We emphasize that the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS), established in 1984 to achieve independence, is at a crucial phase, and that the UN has repeatedly affirmed the legitimacy of this struggle,” the statement emphasized.

Although the Bougival Accord signed in July 2025 was presented as a “framework for stability”, it was stated that in fact it was a blatant violation of the right to self-determination and an instrument of political recolonization designed to continue France’s military, economic and strategic dominance.

“As participants of the international conference entitled “Overseas Territories after the Bougival Accord: Recolonization or Decolonization?”, we firmly believe that the Bougival Accord is illegitimate.

Considering it to be contrary to the UN Charter and the principles of international law, we affirm that the agreement violates previous commitments, reinforces dependence and is a deliberate step aimed at suppressing the inalienable right of the Kanak people to independence.

We reaffirm the right of the Kanak people to freely determine their political status and to pursue their economic, social and cultural development without outside interference.

We call on the UN, the Special Committee on Decolonization and all member states to condemn France’s obstruction of the Kanak decolonization process and to step up efforts to ensure the complete and unconditional independence of the Kanak people,” the statement underlined.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent