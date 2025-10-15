Ramil Hasan elected as TURKPA’s new Secretary General
Baku, October 15, AZERTAC
On October 15, Mehmet Süreyya Er, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), officially transferred his duties to the newly appointed Ramil Hasan.
Former Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er handed over the TURKPA flag at a ceremony held at the organization’s headquarters.
According to the decision adopted at the 14th Plenary Session of TURKPA, Ramil Hasan was elected Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
"Unity-2025" joint exercise kicks off in Uzbekistan
- 14.10.2025 [20:01]
Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion installed on Baku Boulevard
- 14.10.2025 [19:49]
Pope Leo, Italy's President Mattarella call for durable peace globally
- 14.10.2025 [19:48]
Bosnia Presidency backs giving Trump Nobel Prize for Gaza deal
- 14.10.2025 [19:24]
Serbian delegation visits Azerbaijan
- 14.10.2025 [19:17]
Azerbaijan joins World Culture Festival in Hanoi
- 14.10.2025 [18:40]
WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups
- 14.10.2025 [18:03]
Cities unite behind cultural preservation
- 14.10.2025 [18:02]
Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore
- 14.10.2025 [18:00]
Baku’s bridge: Connecting Europe and Asia through trade and energy
- 14.10.2025 [17:52]
Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500
- 14.10.2025 [17:29]
This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!
- 14.10.2025 [17:21]
Shah Deniz awards three new contracts for compression project
- 14.10.2025 [16:27]
Barcelona's Lewandowski suffers thigh injury as Barca crisis deepens
- 14.10.2025 [16:06]
Azerbaijan through eyes of Swedish tourists
- 14.10.2025 [16:04]
® Kapital Bank announces financial results for the third quarter of 2025
- 14.10.2025 [16:00]
US-China trade tensions back as port fees take effect
- 14.10.2025 [15:49]
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 bln rebuild
- 14.10.2025 [15:46]
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign protocol on trade and economic cooperation
- 14.10.2025 [15:38]