Ramil Hasan elected as TURKPA’s new Secretary General

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

On October 15, Mehmet Süreyya Er, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), officially transferred his duties to the newly appointed Ramil Hasan.

Former Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er handed over the TURKPA flag at a ceremony held at the organization’s headquarters.

According to the decision adopted at the 14th Plenary Session of TURKPA, Ramil Hasan was elected Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.