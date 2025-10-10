Remains of more than 10 people discovered in Balligaya village

Aghdara, October 10, AZERTAC

Remains of more than 10 people have been discovered during search operations in the Balligaya village of Aghdara district, said Zaur Ismayilov, an employee of the Azerbaijan's State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, in an interview with journalists in Aghdara.

Ismayilov noted that the areas where the human remains were found were advantageous combat positions: “These areas allow maintaining control over the villages of Balligaya, Sirkhavend, Bashirlar and Narishlar. Fierce battles took place in these areas during the First Karabakh War.”

According to eyewitness accounts, in January 1993, Armenian soldiers surrounded Azerbaijani forces. A volunteer contingent heroically fell in an unequal battle, and their bodies were not returned to the Azerbaijani side.

“During the searches, remains of more than 10 people were discovered here, which is the initial finding. Work will continue, and the area will be examined more extensively,” Ismayilov added.

He the noted that the search operations will continue, and the number of discovered remains may increase as the area is further examined.