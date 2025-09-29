Representatives of leading Uzbek media outlets visit AZERTAC

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

A delegation of leading media representatives from Uzbekistan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, visited the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) on Monday.

The meeting marks another step towards reinforcing mutual information cooperation and expanding professional relations between the two brotherly countries’ media organizations.

During the meeting, the delegation was provided with detail information about the history, structure, international relations, and main areas of activity of AZERTAC. Elshan Shahbalayev, the Agency’s Board Member, stressed the importance of enhancing media relations between the two countries.

"The modern media world requires not only efficiency, but also meaningful content. Our goal is not only not to broadcast news, but to create content that can shape public opinion and promote Azerbaijan’s national values and culture on the international stage," he noted.

According to E.Shahbalayev, AZERTAC produces over 500 news stories daily in 8 languages, covering a wide range of topics, from politics and economics to culture and sports. Employing over 250 people, the agency maintains an international presence and comprehensive coverage of global events through 25 correspondent bureaus in 24 countries. Currently, AZERTAC is actively collaborating with international partners, with cooperation agreements signed with 54 foreign agencies and media organizations.

The guests inquired about the agency's activities, principles of selecting and delivering information, as well as internal editorial processes.

Nigar Huseynova, Editor-in-Chief of AZERTAC’s Russian-language News Department, said that the agency is the sole source of official news in the country, and is regularly cited by national and international media. "We strictly adhere to the principles of accuracy, efficiency, and impartiality. Thanks to our extensive experience and professional team, we have earned trust not only in Azerbaijan but also far beyond its borders," Huseynova underlined.

Hailing the existing bilateral cooperation, the Uzbek delegation underscored the importance of developing joint projects, including multimedia projects, exchanging experiences, and enhancing cooperation in training of journalists, digital technologies, and other areas.

At the end of the visit, the Uzbek delegation also toured the editorial offices of AZERTAC, the news and multimedia content departments, and talked to the agency’s journalists and editors. They highly praised the agency's activities.