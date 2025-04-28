Serzh Sargsyan’s confession: Robert Kocharian personally involved in the Shusha operation
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, video material featuring remarks by former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan regarding the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Shusha region by Armenian armed forces was examined.
Serzh Sargsyan described the Shusha operation as one of great importance.
"The importance of this operation was so great that Robert Kocharian personally became involved," he emphasized.
The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.
