SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and Uzbekistan’s Joint Stock Company Uzbekneftegaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation on the application of artificial intelligence in the oil and gas industry.

According to SOCAR, the cooperation envisions acquiring and implementing SOCAR’s AI-based solutions, exchanging expertise and personnel, and providing consulting services in digital transformation, process digitization, efficiency improvement, and information technology.

Under the memorandum, the parties plan to develop AI-driven projects aimed at optimizing diesel fuel production through blending parameter adjustments, create a Large Language Model (LLM) to support operational teams, and develop Seismic AI and ENOM solutions to automate geological and energy data analysis.

SOCAR will also provide consulting support for the ODLAR and Daily Drilling projects, which aim to establish a unified data architecture encompassing all business processes and to fully digitalize and visualize seismic and drilling data.

The signed memorandum is expected to foster the application of artificial intelligence technologies in the oil and gas industry, promote innovative approaches in the energy sector, and further strengthen economic cooperation and technological partnership between the two countries.