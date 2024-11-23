Social, economic and environmental benefits of hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku will not only increase the international prestige of the country, but also mark a new chapter in the country’s efforts to protect the environment and achieve sustainable development.

AZERTAC sheds light on social, public, environmental and economic benefits of Azerbaijan’s hosting of this major global climate event, where governments assess global efforts to advance the Paris Agreement and the Convention, also limit global warming to 1.5°C as informed by the latest science.

This major global event held in Baku will help draw public attention to environmental issues, as well as contribute to speeding up efforts taken by the public and private sector in this area

Raising social responsibility and public awareness

Hosting of COP29 in Baku provides a unique opportunity to increase public sensitivity to climate change and environmental challenges. Through various thematic events organized as part of the conference, as well as workshops, exhibitions, lectures and awareness campaigns, the population, particularly the younger generation, is encouraged to behave more responsibly in their daily lives to address environmental challenges.

Additionally, arrangement of broad awareness campaigns by media outlets and through social media platforms can play a vital role in delivering these messages to all segments of the population. For instance, educational videos, articles and infographics on topics such as renewable energy efficiency, transition to green energy, waste management, the benefits of recycling and the impact of individual behavior on climate change can be helpful in reaching broader audience.

Enhancing accountability of public and private sector

Azerbaijan's global commitments undertaken within the framework of COP29 will help promote greater environmental responsibility in both public and private sectors. Public institutions will develop strategic plans to reduce carbon emissions, and the private sector will have to fully comply with environmental standards in their activities. This approach will alter the activities of both government institutions and business structures.

Increasing social and environmental projects

The deliberations and decisions made within the framework of COP29 will help increase the number of environmental projects implemented in the framework of social responsibility in the country. Public and private sector industries can launch initiatives such as tree planting campaigns, the establishment of recycling centers, and greening of urban areas, which will not only improve the environment, but also the people's livelihood. Increasing green areas, particularly, in urban areas, will have a positive impact on people’s health and social well-being.

Implementation of green energy projects

COP29 will provide an incentive for Azerbaijan moving forward on the path of a green economy. The international experience and technologies presented within the framework of this conference will increase the use of renewable energy sources in the country.

Special programs should be implemented to train experts specialized in green energy, attracting increased investment in this area. The construction of new energy infrastructures will not only ensure energy security in the regions, but also boost their socio-economic development.

Such projects will also play a crucial role in reducing environmental impacts and helping Azerbaijan achieve its international climate goals.

Harmonizing legislative framework and improving environmental situation

The holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan would lead to implementing of vital innovations in the country’s environmental legislation. Within the global obligations, new environmental standards will be defined, and changes will be made in the existing legislation in line with international standards.

Study and application of global experience

Within COP29, ample opportunities created for Azerbaijan to benefit from the experience of developed countries in the green economy and addressing climate change. Within this process, advanced technologies and environmental management models in various areas can be brought to the country and well-suited to local environment. For example, innovative technologies applied to improve energy efficiency, technical solutions for renewable energy sources and energy-efficient production systems will be applied in Azerbaijan.

Social and economic benefits

The holding of COP29 in Baku will contribute to emerging of crucial results from the economic and social point of view. Thousands of foreign representatives, investors and experts visiting the country within the conference stimulated additional income to the country’s tourism and service sector. Simultaneously, the reputation of Azerbaijan at the international level has increased, and the country turned into a more attractive place for future environmental investments.

This event also helped the small and medium-sized enterprises expand their economic activities.

We can confidently say that holding COP29 in Azerbaijan is a strategically significant step contributing to the social, economic and environmental development of the country.