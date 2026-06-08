SSANA brings together Swedish Institute alumni from 30 countries VIDEO

Stockholm, June 8, AZERTAC

The SI Graduation Gathering 2026, organized by the Sweden Students Alumni Network Azerbaijan (SSANA), took place in the Swedish city of Lund.

Held at Stadsparken under the motto Unity Makes Strength, the event brought together around 90 scholars and alumni of the Swedish Institute from 30 countries, representing 11 Swedish universities and 12 cities.

In his welcoming remarks, SSANA co-founder Rahil Mammadov expressed pride that the association had initiated the gathering, whose main objectives were to bring people together, facilitate the exchange of experiences, and create new opportunities for cooperation. He particularly emphasized the importance of preserving the values of diversity within the international academic environment. According to him, international students not only receive an education in Sweden but also contribute to societal development through their active participation in community life.

“Such volunteer initiatives help foster a sense of responsibility, initiative, and leadership among young people, qualities that play an important role in their future professional careers,” Rahil Mammadov said, calling on participants to support the creation of a strong and sustainable international network based on the model established by SSANA.

Presentations were subsequently delivered by Chairperson of the organization’s Advisory Board Narmin Abbasova, as well as Board members Fidan Ahmadli, Zarifa Amirova, and Nijat Fatalizade. They highlighted SSANA’s activities, its cooperation with the embassies of Azerbaijan in Sweden and Sweden in Azerbaijan, and its collaboration with the Swedish Institute, emphasizing the network’s role in strengthening international student ties.

In addition to the main program, the gathering featured interactive activities. Participants took part in a Q&A session designed to promote cultural exchange, facilitate networking, and encourage social integration.

One of the most engaging segments of the event was a series of presentations by participants, who shared their personal stories and experiences.

The event concluded with photo and video sessions. Participants posed for group photographs with their national flags, capturing memorable moments from the gathering. An informal networking session followed, providing attendees with an opportunity to expand their professional networks and discuss prospects for future cooperation.

The gathering served as a clear example of the active role Azerbaijani youth play on the international stage and their successful demonstration of leadership qualities.

The Sweden Students Alumni Network Azerbaijan (SSANA) is a non-profit organization established by Azerbaijani students and alumni of Swedish higher education institutions. Its activities focus on fostering professional connections, international cooperation, and intercultural interaction.

Nargiz Jafarli