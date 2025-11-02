Supermarket explosion in Mexico kills at least 23
Baku, November 2, AZERTAC
At least 23 people were killed Saturday in an explosion at a supermarket in Mexico, according to Anadolu Agency.
The explosion occurred after a fire at a Waldo's store in Hermosillo in northwestern Sonora state.
Although official figures have not yet been released, media reports indicate a preliminary death toll of at least 23, with more than 10 injured.
The fire was brought under control and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.
A gas leak or fuel buildup is reportedly one of the hypotheses being considered, according to the La Jornada newspaper.
The Sonora public security secretariat ruled out “an attack or an event related to a violent act against civilians," on US social media platform X.
President Claudia Sheinbau extended condolences to the victims.
"I have been in contact with the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support as needed. I instructed the Secretary of the Interior, Rosa Icela Rodriguez, to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured," she wrote on X.
