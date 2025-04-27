Trump, Zelenskyy meet at funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City on Saturday, according to Ukrainian media.

Citing Ukrainian president's spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov, Ukrainian media reported that the two leaders greeted each other at the St. Peter's Cathedral in Vatican, where the ceremony is taking place, spoke for several minutes, and then went out to the cathedral's square.

The media reports claimed that Trump and Zelenskyy agreed to continue the conversation during the farewell ceremony.

Later on Saturday, Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting, saying on X that it was "good."

"Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire (in Ukraine)," he noted.

Zelenskyy added that they also discussed a "reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out."

"Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you @POTUS (president of the US)," he said.

The pontiff's funeral gathered 160 delegations, including more than 60 heads of state and government, as well as the EU leadership.