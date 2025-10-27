Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

A Turkish delegation led by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Ahmet Aydın has visited the “ASAN Service” center in Baku.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Salmanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, highlighted the establishment of “ASAN Service” centers on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the projects implemented in the field of social innovations.

He emphasized that this intellectual brand of Azerbaijan has already been exported to more than 30 countries.

The delegation also familiarized themselves with the activities of the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center, the “Bilim Baku” center, and the Mobile ASAN Service.