Turkish President: Karabakh is forever Azerbaijan!

Ankara, September 27, AZERTAC

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Turkish leader shared a post on social media on September 27 – Remembrance Day.

“On Remembrance Day observed in our friend and brother country Azerbaijan, I honor the memory of the martyrs with respect and express my gratitude to the veterans who demonstrated heroism in liberating Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Karabakh is forever Azerbaijan!” President Erdoğan said.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent