Türkiye's Ankara to host second ‘Three States, One Nation’ interparliamentary meeting
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
The second joint meeting of the heads and members of the working groups on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan–Türkiye, Azerbaijan–Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and Türkiye–TRNC, themed “Three States, One Nation”, will be held in Ankara on September 26–27 under the organization of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT).
The Azerbaijani delegation will include Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee and head of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye friendship group, along with deputies Javanshir Feyziyev, Eldar Guliyev, and Anar Mammadov, who are members of the Azerbaijan–TRNC friendship group.
As part of the visit, Azerbaijani MPs will hold numerous meetings at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.
