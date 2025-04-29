UK Minister of State informed about Armenia’s landmine threat

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

On April 29, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, held a phone conversation with Stephen Doughty, Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories of the United Kingdom.

During the call, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional cooperation, as well as regional and international security matters.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, particularly emphasizing the threat posed by landmines. He also discussed the normalization process with Armenia, outlining the progress in peace treaty negotiations initiated by Azerbaijan and identifying key obstacles to their successful conclusion. The minister stressed the necessity for Armenia to renounce territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its Constitution and other legal documents, calling it a vital step toward lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

