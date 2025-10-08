Uzbekistan expands cooperation with the European Union

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan paid a working visit to Belgium, according to UzA. During the visit, the delegation held important meetings with representatives of the European Commission’s Directorates-General for Taxation and Customs Union and for Climate Action.

According to the ministry, discussions with Tomasz Michalak, International Relations Officer at the European Commission, focused on the “Omnibus I” legislative package, aimed at simplifying and strengthening the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) adopted by the European Council. Under the revised provisions, goods with a total annual volume of up to 50 tons will be exempt from CBAM requirements.

Meetings with Thomas Bernheim, Stine Rasmussen, and Maja-Alexandra Dittel from the Directorate-General for Climate Action addressed the introduction of carbon market mechanisms during the transition to a low-carbon economy. The Uzbek side studied the EU’s experience in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting renewable energy sources, and enhancing energy efficiency in industrial production.

Following the talks, both sides emphasized the importance of implementing legislation to simplify CBAM requirements, providing technical assistance for the introduction of domestic emissions trading systems between the EU and non-EU countries, and strengthening cooperation.