Uzbekistan, Japan strengthen friendly relations and practical cooperation

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Minister of Justice, Member of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan, Keisuke Suzuki, visited the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, according to UzA.

The current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan were discussed at the meeting with the Chairperson of the Senate, Tanzila Narbayeva. Special attention was paid to strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The importance of intensifying the activities of the Japan – Uzbekistan Friendship Groups, establishing a regular dialogue between parliamentary committees, as well as exchanging experience in lawmaking, parliamentary control, and the activities of regional representative bodies was noted.

The sides expressed their readiness to strengthen friendly relations and continue practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan.