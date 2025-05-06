Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The trial continued on May 6 for Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The hearing at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judges Zeynal Agayev, Anar Rzayev, and Jamal Ramazanov (with reserve judge Gunel Samedova), ensured that the defendant had a Russian-language interpreter and a lawyer of his choosing.

Before testimony began, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the legal rights and responsibilities of the victims attending the session for the first time and introduced them to the court personnel, including interpreters, clerks, and prosecutors.

Avraam Berman, Vardanyan’s defense lawyer, then raised an objection to the judicial panel, citing a review of the February 6, 2025, session transcript. The defense argued that the transcript’s failure to reflect their motions raised concerns about the panel’s objectivity and impartiality. Vardanyan supported his lawyer’s objection.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev responded that while the defense had the right to comment on the accuracy of the session records, an omission in the transcript was not grounds for challenging the entire judicial panel. He accused the defense of using similar objections to unnecessarily prolong the trial. Aliyev requested the court to dismiss the objection.

The victims present at the session also requested that the objection be denied.

The court recessed for deliberation.

Upon return, the court announced its decision to dismiss the defense’s objection. Judge Agayev stated that the defense had failed to provide concrete evidence of the panel’s bias, as required by the Azerbaijani Criminal Procedure Code.

The court then heard testimony from victims of the alleged crimes.

Mahir Huseynov testified that he was injured by an artillery shell fired by remnants of Armenian forces and illegal armed groups near Sirkhavand village in the Agdara district. He stated that Armenian forces regularly fired on Azerbaijani positions and laid landmines, continuing a campaign of mine terror. Some of these mines were discovered on supply routes.

Madat Rzayev testified that he suffered serious injuries while serving in the Lachin district. He stated that his unit came under heavy artillery fire that struck their supply routes, even though the Armenian positions were not clearly visible.

Victim Mehman Hasanov said that he was injured in the village of Mollar, Aghdam. In his testimony, he noted that on that day he was engaged in excavation and construction work in the village area for the purpose of road construction. At that time, he heard gunshots. As a result of a shell that fell approximately 80 meters away, he suffered injuries in the right knee area. With the help of people around, he was taken to the Aghdam District Central Hospital.

Victim Seymur Garayev said that he suffered a traumatic brain injury when a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups during the fighting from the direction of Papravend village of Aghdam to the direction of Janyatag village of Aghdara district fell near him and exploded..

Sadig Bakhiyev testified that he was severely injured in a deliberate act of provocation by Armenian soldiers. He stated that fellow soldiers were killed or injured in the same incident, and that he himself was wounded by enemy sniper fire.

Jesaret Hasanzade testified that he and chief warrant officer, Akif Koroghliyev, were injured by a “FAGOT” anti-tank guided missile fired by remnants of Armenian forces near the Agdara district. He stated that other soldiers, including Huseyn Babayev and Amin Alasgarov, were also injured, and their commander, Fuzuli Mammadov, was killed.

Hasan Guliyev testified that he was injured near Sirkhavand village in Agdam, suffering a traumatic brain injury and leg wounds.

The court also reviewed the medical examination reports for each of the victims.

The next session is scheduled for May 13.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus

Victim, resident of Lachin: Before the occupation, our village was regularly subjected to shelling by Armenia - TRIAL VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Morocco's Princess Lalla Hasnaa

