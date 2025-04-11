33rd anniversary of military police marked

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

A ceremony marking the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense's Military Police Department took place on April 10, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

"First, flowers were laid at the bust of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, located on the department's grounds, and his memory was honored.

Then, at the event held in the department, a moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of the National Leader and the Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The congratulations of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, were conveyed to the military personnel.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations, Major General Azer Ibrahimov, emphasized that the service activities of military police units, particularly in the liberated territories and areas where troops are stationed, are highly valued by the Defense Ministry's leadership. The Chief of the Main Department wished the servicemen success in their future military service.

A video showcasing the military police's establishment history and activities was shown at the event.

Finally, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the organization of commandant and troop service was awarded," the ministry added.