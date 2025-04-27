60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye starts

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

The 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, the country’s only Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) ProSeries race, kicked off Sunday in the southern resort city of Antalya, Anadolu Agency reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye Osman Askin Bak, Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin, General Manager of Youth and Sports Services Veli Ozan Cakir, and Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Muftuoglu attended the stage start held at Ataturk Park on Konyaalti Street in Antalya.

Minister Bak said the Tour of Türkiye is a significant event for sports tourism and Türkiye attracts many tourists through sports tourism and major sports organizations, and has become a major sports nation on the world stage.

"Just last week, the UEFA representative office was opened in Türkiye, and we are set to host many major events in the coming years. Antalya, in particular, stands out as our flagship city for sports tourism," he added.

Starting from Antalya on Sunday, cyclists will cover 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) over eight stages, passing through renowned Turkish tourism hotspots such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme, before concluding the race in the Aegean city of Izmir on May 4.

The 2025 edition will see 160 cyclists from 23 teams across 13 countries and three continents competing.

The race will be broadcast live internationally on Eurosport and domestically on TRT Spor, helping to showcase Türkiye's beauty and cycling culture to a global audience.