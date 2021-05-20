  • HOMEPAGE
    Austrian Chief of Staff Robert Brieger becomes highest general in EU

    20.05.2021 [17:14]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Austrian Chief of Staff Robert Brieger will be the new head of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC).

    The 64-year-old general Robert Brieger was elected by the 27 EU countries to succeed Italian General Claudio Graziano on Wednesday in Brussels and is expected to take up his new post on June 1, 2022.

    The body consisting of the chiefs of general staff of the EU states is responsible for the implementation of the common security and defense policy (CSDP).

     

     

     

