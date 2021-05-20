Austrian Chief of Staff Robert Brieger becomes highest general in EU
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2021 [17:14]
Baku, May 20, AZERTAC
Austrian Chief of Staff Robert Brieger will be the new head of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC).
The 64-year-old general Robert Brieger was elected by the 27 EU countries to succeed Italian General Claudio Graziano on Wednesday in Brussels and is expected to take up his new post on June 1, 2022.
The body consisting of the chiefs of general staff of the EU states is responsible for the implementation of the common security and defense policy (CSDP).
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
20.05.2021 [11:55]
19.05.2021 [15:18]
19.05.2021 [13:22]
18.05.2021 [13:12]
MULTIMEDIA
18.05.2021 [16:40]
20.05.2021 [16:23]
20.05.2021 [13:43]
20.05.2021 [13:26]
20.05.2021 [11:20]
20.05.2021 [11:59]
20.05.2021 [11:23]
19.05.2021 [15:55]
19.05.2021 [13:45]
20.05.2021 [14:25]
17.05.2021 [15:41]
16.05.2021 [16:48]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
20.05.2021 [17:21]
19.05.2021 [19:36]
18.05.2021 [18:57]
17.05.2021 [20:07]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
20.05.2021 [15:54]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note