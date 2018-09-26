    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, China discuss military-technical cooperation

    26.09.2018 [19:35]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by Vice President of Poly Technologies Inc., which is part of the defense industry of China, Liu Jianmin.

    The sides exchanged views on regional security, military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

