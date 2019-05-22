    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature

    22.05.2019 [15:04]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    A ceremony has been held to release Caucasus bisons into a special area of Ismayilli branch of the Shahdag National Park. The bisons were brought to Azerbaijan under “reintroduction of bisons in Azerbaijan” project jointly implemented by IDEA Public Union, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan office.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev attended the ceremony.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.05.2019 [22:33]
    IDEA launches Urban Ecology project to protect and restore urban ecosystems and fauna species
    22.04.2019 [15:47]
    April 22- International Earth Day
    18.04.2019 [15:57]
    Baku hosts presentation of "Shahdag. The Shah of Mountains" documentary film
    15.04.2019 [21:21]
    EU, UNDP and Government launch groundbreaking new programme to fight climate change in Azerbaijan
    Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature Caucasus bisons released into Azerbaijan`s nature