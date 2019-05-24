    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received Russian labour and social protection minister VIDEO

    24.05.2019 [11:50]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Maxim Topolin.

    They noted that based on strategic partnership, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia were successfully developing in all areas. The sides discussed bilateral ties and exchange of experience in social security area.

    The reforms carried out in various social fields in Russia and Azerbaijan were pointed out, good opportunities for exchange of experience were hailed during the meeting.

    The importance of an agreement to be signed between the relevant ministries as part of Minister Maxim Topolin’s visit was also noted.

    The sides also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

